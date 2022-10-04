Dallas Schools are Using NFTs to Increase Student Engagement

A Dallas school is using NFT's as a way to increase student engagement. Amjith S/Unsplash

CritterCoin platform is offering teachers a new avenue to encourage participation among their students. These digital coins can help track student and group activity. One teacher at Oran M. Roberts Elementary School in Dallas starts their classes with a music video about Hispanic Heritage Month. The group of fourth graders gathers on a music note carpet, looking to earn rewards for the teams they represent. Govtech.com reports that those who listen respectfully will receive an NFT, deposited into their team's bank.

This school has created a Hogwarts-style learning environment, using NFTs for positive reinforcement. The students are divided into houses, with their own color, just like the Harry Potter Gryffindor and Hufflepuff names, Harry Potter fans know. Govtech.com reports that the houses are named after cultural affiliations: Novatores, Tallawah, Altruism and the Spearheads. The school has the students stay in their houses from preschool to fifth grade and choose at random from a Harry Potter-inspired "sorting hat."

Clyde Forland is one of the teachers using these NFTs, and said he had not heard about them until the school starting using them last year. Oran M. Roberts is working with Red Critter. Red Critter is offering the school free use of their CritterCoin system. Govtech.com reports that Mike Beaty is the CEO of Red Critter and has said their products became popular in Australia and the UK and expanded to the U.S. as the students went back to in-person learning during the pandemic. This new tool allows teachers are free to name their NFTs after what they want to see in their classrooms.