Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones still unsure Dak Prescott can return for matchup against Los Angeles Rams.

The question remains will Dak Prescott return this week or won't he? Dak Prescott's recovery continues to progress from the fractured thumb he suffered in the season opener. Now the media wants to know when he will be returning. Dallas News reports that Mike McCarthy says if Prescott is not a full participant in practice, he won't return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jerry Jones had his weekly radio interview, where he said that Prescott still is not able to grip the ball well enough to play in a game. Jones told 105.3 The Fan:

“I know that he’s going to go out there every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball,” “I don’t know that you could ask for better news technically, physically, how it’s responding and healing so to speak.”

Jones said that Dak Prescott will have a big week and he'll be hard on himself getting ready to go. Jerry Jones also said considering the location of the injury, he's not sure you could make any more progress and it's a matter of just healing. The team had an off day on Monday and now are waiting to hear about Prescott's status as they look to increase his participation before considering his return under center.

Jones also said that Prescott is the best he's been around when it comes to taking what he gets in a game plan and a meeting and preparation and taking it to the practice field. Dallas News reports that with all the question marks around Prescott, Jones won't confirm his starting quarterback would miss another game.