Texas Seeing Economic Slowdown with Unchanged Employment Numbers

A new report shows the number of employed Texans remained virtually unchanged from July to August. Krzystof Hepner/Unsplash

Texas is seeing a lack of employment growth and a small increase in unemployment from July to August. Fewer employers are also raising wages. Together this all signals that the Texas economy is slowing down.

The Federal Reserve Bank released a report on Thursday saying the number of employed Texans remained at 13.5 million last month, while the unemployment rose from 4% to 4.1% in August. Texas Tribune says that this report was written by Pia Orrenius, the Dallas Fed vice president. Orrenius also released a video with the report showing the economic may slow down inflation in Texas. Orrenius said:

“While official statistics have yet to show a meaningful easing of price pressures in our region, our surveys suggest a rapidly increasing share of Texas companies are refraining from increasing prices.”

Texas Tribune also reports that a small percentage of employers gave their employees raises in August. The report says only 29% of service companies increased their wages in August, the lowest since spring 2021. Despite the numbers signaling a possible recession, Orrenius told the Texas Tribune, it's too early to say. She added that they're not sure if it's going to stick and possibly the September numbers will tell them more. In the video Orrenius also said:

The Texas Tribune said that Orrenius added the Federal Reserve's string of interest hikes is contributing to the Texas slowdown.