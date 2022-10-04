Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD School

Fort Worth ISD says someone breached one of its campuses at the start of the school year. Ryan Jacobson/Unsplash

Fort Worth ISD confirmed that someone breached one of its campuses at the start of the school year. Fox 4 reports, that parents are shocked and angry that the school never told them about it. The breach happened at the Young Women's Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth. The security breach occurred because of a malfunctioning door back on Aug. 30.

Fox 4 reports that the school says a homeless man walked into the school through the malfunctioning door. This breach happened the day before school districts across Texas were required to complete the mandated audit of all campus doors, implemented following the Uvalde mass shooting. The Fort Worth ISD confirmed the incident happened on Aug. 30. Fox 4 reports that a homeless man jiggled the handle of a door and managed to open it. He then headed towards the bathroom and that's when a student spotted him in the hallway.

Within minutes, a male employee escorted the man out of the building. One parent said she learned about the incident from her daughter and never heard anything from the school. Daniel Garcia, the executive director of safety and security for Fort Worth ISD told Fox 4, the door checks were performed between June and September. Garcia said sometimes the door would close properly and sometimes it wouldn't. The door has been fixed and the district increased safety officer presence.

The district has begun performing weekly door checks. The Fort Worth ISD works closely with downtown police and had informed them of the situation. Along with the current school resource officer, the district is working to hire a new campus monitor.