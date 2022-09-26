Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in Iran

Demonstrators flocked to downtown Dallas in support of human rights. RK/Unsplash

Protesters filled the streets of downtown Dallas calling for changes in Iran after the death of a young woman there earlier this month. NBC 5 reports that hundreds of protests filled Dealey Plaza on Sunday to share their support of the protests in Iran over the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran's morality police this month.

The young woman was identified as Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested in the capital of Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's hijab law, which requires women to cover their hair. Police are saying she died of a heart attack, but others believe the healthy 22-year-old was beaten to death. NBC 5 says her death sparked international condemnation and protests in Iran and support and demonstrations across North Texas.

The rally was organized by Arrash Pirasteh who said the demonstration was in support of human rights, not for a specific political response. One supporter, Heideh Davanloo told NBC 5 that she came out to make her voice heard and to stand with those leading the protests now in Iran. Davanloo said:

“Women are so strong,” “Women are coming out, they’re pouring out even though they know they’re going to risk their life.”

NBC 5 says that risking their lives in hopes of meaningful change in Iran, the Iranian-American community in North Texas is keeping their story alive, one demonstration at a time. Arrash Pirasteh said that the least they could do is suffer the Texas 90-degree heat and come out and speak out.