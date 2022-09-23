Wolfe City, TX

Wolfe City Officer Not Guilty of Murdering Jonathan Price

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMmaC_0i6rMrYY00
Former Wolfe City police officer found not guilty in the murder of Jonathan Price.Anna Sullivan/Unsplash

Former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas has been found not guilty in the murder of a Black man two years ago. NBC 5 reports that closing arguments concluded on Thursday morning and the jury returned a verdict around 5:30 p.m.

Not everyone is happy with this not guilty verdict. Price's sister Sabrina said she is feeling let down. Former Police Officer Shaun David Lucas was arrested on Oct. 5, 2020, and charged two days later with murder after shooting Jonathan Price. NBC 5 reports that Lucas was dispatched to a disturbance call on Oct. 3, 2020, at a gas station near the 100 block of Santa Fe Street. Price's attorney Lee Merritt said:

"Jonathan Price was entering a store at the same time another patron was exiting. That patron didn't like how Jonathan was coming, he initiated a pushing match, pushing match was broken up in 5 seconds."

According to NBC 5, an affidavit said Lucas thought Price was intoxicated and attempted to arrest him. The Texas Rangers launched a preliminary investigation following the incident, Price resisted in a non-threatening way and started to walk away. One of Lucas' attorneys Robert Rogers previously said that the officer had acted within the law when he confronted someone who was trying to take his weapon.

Rogers said he was relieved after hearing the not guilty verdict. Rogers told NBC 5, that the evidence showed Lucas' actions were reasonable. Lucas had been in jail for two years. Now Price's family lawyer says the plan to appeal the verdict to the U.S. Department of Justice.

# Shaun Lucas# Jonathan Price murder# Shaun Lucas murdered Jonathan

