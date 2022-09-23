Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded Gun

No injuries were reported after a student carried a weapon onto Timber Creek High School campus Thursday Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

A Keller Timber Creek High School student was arrested and facing both a felony and expulsion after being arrested with a loaded gun. NBC 5 reports that school administrators say they received an anonymous tip that a student had carried a gun onto campus.

The report was quickly investigated and a gun and ammo were confiscated. The student was immediately arrested and removed from the school. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 that a school resource officer received a tip about a gun on campus at around 11:40 a.m. and soon after identified the student who was believed to be armed. The officer arrested the juvenile without incident.

This incident is a reminder of the importance of “See Something, Say Something." The student’s quick and proactive actions and the officer’s quick response prevented a potential tragedy.

Fort Worth police confirmed to NBC 5, that the teen was arrested on a charge of bringing a weapon into a prohibited place. The school district said that federal law says the offense requires expulsion. School officials have not said why the student brought the gun to school and also how much ammunition was brought on campus.

According to NBC 5, no lockdown was called because of the immediate location and arrest of the student. The district is reminding parents that weapons or items resembling weapons are never allowed on campus. They also called on parents to talk to their students about the importance of reporting suspicious activity, including someone who may be possessing a weapon.