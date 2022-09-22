Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in Head

A passenger on an American Airlines flight was detained by police for sucker punching a flight attendant. Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash

Passengers and flight crew on an American Airlines flight restrained a passenger who was caught slugging a flight attendant. A video was shared across social media that showed a man in an orange shirt, running up and punching the flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles.

Dallas News reports that it happened after the male flight attendant confronted the man and asked him if he was threatening him. As the flight attendant turned back and walked towards the front of the plane, the video shows the man charging the front of the plane and punching the flight attendant, and retreating to the back of the plane.

According to Dallas News, the incident occurred on American Airlines Flight 377, which departed from San Jose del Cabo Airport bound for Los Angeles International Airport. American Airlines spokesman told Dallas News that the man has been banned from flying American for life and he was removed from the plane by law enforcement at LAX.

American Airlines spokesman Derek Walls said that acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. Another video on social media shows the man being cuffed to his seat with flex cuffs, often used to restrain unruly passengers. Dallas News reports that the incident started after the unruly passenger started whispering "there are 10 killers on the plane." A female flight attendant went back to the man before the male flight attendant came back to assist.