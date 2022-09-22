Cowboys Signaling Michael Gallup Could Start in Week 3

All eyes are on the possible return of Michael Gallup, who has been injured since last season. Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash

The injury bug continues to haunt the Dallas Cowboys. The entire offense has taken major blows over the past months, with one specific player anxiously awaiting to return. That player is Michael Gallup. Dallas News reports that Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 last season.

Despite his injury, he was given a five-year, $62.5 million extension before even being able to rehab after his ACL surgery. Since then, rumors of when he could return have flooded social media. They have ranged from as early as a training camp to as late as midseason. However, a big sign that it could be sooner was that the Dallas Cowboys did not put the receiver on the PUP list before the start of the season.

Dallas News reports that any player placed on the PUP list is required to miss four games, signaling that Gallup could be back sooner than Week 4. The front office knowingly decided to have the receiver take up a 53-man roster spot despite his injury. Could this coming week be his return? Many hints have been dropped implying it is. According to CBS Sports, Mike McCarthy and the Jones family have been saying how their receiver is making excellent progress and is ahead of schedule. The organization even refused to decline the idea of his playing in Week 1.

Another big factor, was the team releasing wide receiver Dennis Houston. Many believed releasing Houston was signaling that Tolbert was finally ready to suit up for Dallas. However, maybe the spot is really for Michael Gallup. McCarthy told CBS Sports that they are giving the receiver every opportunity to be able to play Monday night.