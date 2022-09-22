Dallas Emergency Manager Calling for More Water Rescue Teams

The city of Dallas has reviewed its emergency response to the recent flash flooding. Wade Austin/Unsplash

The Dallas Emergency Manager is calling for more boats and water rescue teams after last month's massive flash flooding which left one person dead. Fox 4 reports that the city reviewed its response to last month's flash flooding.

Some parts received nearly 15 inches of rain. Despite the problems seen by the emergency manager. According to Fox 4, the city's review found that equipment and the water rescuers were stretched to the limits. Police were forced to wait hours for barricades on the flooded roads and the emergency operations center did not open fast enough.

Dallas Office of Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz told Fox 4 that there was no properly unified command.

"If you had a unified command, DPD would have information about where their officers were blocking streets and we would then direct Public Works to have barricades there."

One woman was killed in the flash flooding. Jolene Jarrell was killed when she was driving from Terrell to Mesquite and was caught in the floodwaters. Fox 4 says her car was swept off the service road near Military Parkway. Fox 4 reports that the report recommends creating a program or partnership to get financial support directly to flood victims. Right now low-interest government loans have been made available to North Texans impacted by the historic flooding last month.

Director Vaz told Fox 4, they are working to get their resources together in order to be prepared for the upcoming winter season and are hoping to avoid any serious winter storm problems like they faced last year.