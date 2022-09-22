Visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards is Creating More Traffic

The Fort Worth Stockyards is seeing a massive increase in tourists leading to serious traffic problems. Wendy Wright/Unsplash

The Fort Worth Stockyards is a popular tourist destination in Dallas, drawing tourists from all around the world. It has also become a movie and film hotspot. With the new fame, more visitors are drawn to the destination, leading to more traffic.

CBS 11 reports that the City of Fort Worth is looking into ways to help alleviate that problem. The Stockyards is seeing substantial growth over the past years with an increase in visitors and the impact of COVID-19 diminishing. The City of Fort Worth will be looking to improve vehicle circulation, on-street parking, ADA accessibility, and pedestrian safety.

Employees working around the Stockyards are noticing the traffic getting a bit crazier. However, Abilene Christie Bryan told CBS 11 that the issue should just be dropped. Jenkins said there's not really any way to expand the roads and there's nowhere to expand to because of their historic significance.

CBS 11 says the study will look at multiple roadway segments including:

1. N Main Street from NE 23rd Street to Stockyards Boulevard

2. East Exchange Avenue from N Main Street to Packers Avenue

3. Stockyards Boulevard from N Main Street to Packers Avenue

4. NE 23rd Street from N Main St to Niles City Boulevard

5. Packers Ave from NE 23rd Street to Stockyards Boulevard

6. Niles City Boulevard from NE 23rd Street to E Exchange Avenue

7. Mule Alley from NE 23rd Street to E Exchange Avenue

The study is set to begin in October and be completed by May 2023.