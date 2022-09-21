Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in Frisco

H-E-B has now opened its first store in North Texas. Brittani Burns/Unsplash

H-E-B's newest grocery store in North Texas has finally opened in Frisco. Fox 4 reports that people woke up early and stood in a line that wrapped around the store on Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.

The massive 118,000-square-foot store is located at Main Street and Legacy Drive. A former employee told Fox 4 that he knew there was going to be a crowd but the massive crowd was insane. Local shopper Millie Stussy said she is happy that H-E-B is finally open. She has so much she wants to buy.

Fox 4 says that shoppers say they love the Texas-themed products including the barbecue and fresh tortillas. Kaleesa Johnson another shopper who waited in line said that she waited with a lady that drove an hour just to get there. H-E-B has several other stores in North Texas in Johnson and Ellis counties. However, Fox 4 says this is the first store in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

H-E-B is already working on opening stores in Mansfield, Allen, McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, Forney and Melissa. Juan-Carlos Ruck, executive vice president of H-E-B told Fox 4:

"Part of being able to set up a grocery store is having the real estate. As people have probably heard, H-E-B is a planful company. So, we have been buying real estate as opportunities present themselves with the hope to serve more communities."

According to Fox 4, the next store scheduled to open will be in Plano at Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway. H-E-B has become a premiere grocery chain throughout Texas and has now found a home in North Texas.