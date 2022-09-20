Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in Custody

A Dallas doctor who tampered with IV bags causing the death of multiple people will remain in jail. RK/Unsplash

A Dallas doctor behind tampered IV bags, which led to the death of a doctor and cardiac emergencies for 11 others, will remain behind bars until his trial. Fox 4 reports that Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., was ordered to remain in custody without bail during his hearing in federal court on Monday.

According to Fox 4, prosecutors called Ortiz a "medical terrorist," alleging he turned IV bags into "poison bombs," that exploded on victims. One of the victims was Dr. Melanie Kaspar from Baylor Scott and White Surgicare in North Dallas. Fox 4 says she gave herself a saline IV treatment for dehydration and within minutes died from a heart attack. Kaspar's husband was at the hearing and said his wife was a great doctor and if this is all true

Kaspar had called 911 but she died before paramedics could arrive. According to prosecutors, Ortiz tampered with the IV bags as revenge for a disciplinary investigation. A video shown in court showed Dr. Ortiz placing an IV bag into a warmer next to an operating room at 10:34 on August 19. A staff member took the bag and then 18 minutes later, a patient had a cardiac emergency.

According to Fox 4, the Texas Medical Board has indefinitely suspended the anesthesiologist from practicing. Prior to this case, he was facing discipline from the board. Prosecutors alleged that Dr. Ortiz could be a flight risk if released from custody. They also labeled him a danger to the public, pointing to a prior conviction for shooting his neighbor's dog.