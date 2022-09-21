Andre Emmett Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Verdict

A jury has sentenced LarryJenkins to a life in prison with no possibility of parole. Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash

A Dallas County jury has found Larry Jenkins guilty of murder in the shooting death of former NBA star Andre Emmett. Fox 4 reports that Jenkins' family burst into tears as the verdict was being read. 23-year-old Jenkins will spend the rest of his life in prison, with no possibility of parole.

According to Fox 4, Andre Emmett was shot and killed outside his home in 2019 during a robbery. Keith Johnson and Michael Lucky are also facing capital murder charges, their cases are said to go to trial later this year. Emmett's mother's victim impact statement discussed how much the former NBA player loved his two daughters.

"I have lost half of my heart. Half of my heart is gone," she said, before turning her comments to Jenkins. "What did you want from him, jewelry? A watch? He gave you what you asked for."

Emmett's mother Oliver also told Jenkins:

"But when you take a person's life for no reason other than your own, all I can say for you sir, God have mercy upon your soul cause you truly…you need him, you need him."

Jenkin's family reacted to the conviction, with him telling his mom to stop crying and that everything will be ok. Fox 4 reports that the key evidence in the trial securing a guilty verdict was GPS and cell phone tracking that placed Jenkins and his vehicle used in the robbery and murder outside Emmett's home. The doorbell camera captured images and voices from the ambush and the gunshots that ended Emmett's life.