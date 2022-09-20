Bexar County Sheriff Investigating Flights to Martha's Vineyard

Migrants are being bused to Martha's Vineyard and Democrats are demanding an investigation. Ash Gerlach/Unsplash

A Bexar County sheriff opened an investigation into multiple flights of migrants that were sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fox 4 says that the sheriff did not say what laws were actually broken, when the governor sent 48 Venezuelans on private planes from San Antonio.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is an elected Democrat who has fired back at the flights that took off from his city. However, investigators have only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants. Fox 4 says that the investigators have not named any potential suspects that could face charges.

Salazar did not mention DeSantis during a press conference that was the first time a law enforcement official has said they will look into the flights. During the conference Salazar said:

"I believe there is some criminal activity involved here," "But at present we are trying to keep an open mind, and we are going to investigate to find out what exact laws were broken if that does turn out to be the case."

DeSantis responded to Salazar's actions saying migrants have more options to succeed in Massachusetts.

"Immigrants have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and ‘left to fend for themselves,"."Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected."

According to Fox 4, a Latina woman reached out to the migrants at a local city-run shelter in San Antonio and put them up at a local La Quinta Inn, where she would bring food and gift cards each day. She promised the migrants jobs and three months of housing in Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

Other Democrats have called on the Justice Department to investigate these flights, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Rep. Joaquin Castro. Fox 4 points out that a federal investigation could be complicated because it's unclear if anyone boarded buses or planes unwillingly or if their civil rights were violated.