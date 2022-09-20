Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty Situation

Tarrant County law enforcement apprehended two suspects who intended to cause mass harm at a homecoming football game. Aj Colores/Unsplash

Law enforcement identified the two suspects arrested for making threats against a high school football game in Everman. Fox 4 reports that the Sheriff's Office have charged 18-year-old Isaac Cooper and 18-year-old Brandon Gipson with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and a terroristic threat in a public place.

All the charges filed against the two suspects are felonies. Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Wayburn told the media that they could have ended up with a mass casualty situation. The sheriff confirmed that a sergeant received a tip from an anonymous person in the community saying Gipson was planning to open fire at the game between Everman and Joshua.

43 minutes after the tip was received, police arrested Gipson and Cooper at Everman High School. Fox 4 says investigators confiscated multiple weapons including an AR pistol, with a fully-loaded 60 round magazine with metal-piercing ammunition. The bullets used are ones that the ATF have been fighting to outlaw. Fox 4 reports that Gipson bought the gun off the street and now investigators are looking to see if it had been used in any other criminal events.

Sergeant Chris Salone was the officer who received the initial tip and told Fox 4 he was aware of Gipson, but not for anything nefarious. Police detained a 14-year-old that was in the vehicle, but they have not been implicated. Right now law enforcement is not sure who the targets of the possible shooting were among the thousands of spectators at the game. The school will keep in place the safety measures for the next game.