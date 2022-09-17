North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering Investigation

Police have arrested a doctor behind IV bag tampering investigation. Piron Guillaume/Unsplash

Police have arrested a doctor whose license was suspended last week as part of a criminal investigation into alleged tampering of IV bags. Fox 4 says the suspension of the doctor says the investigation surrounds the death of one person who received one of the tampered IV bags from the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas.

Dallas Police Department confirmed the arrest of Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz. Last week, the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended his license pending a criminal investigation. Fox 4 says Ortiz is an anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas at Garland Anesthesia Consultants in Richardson.

The Texas Medical Board's order says that the doctor was seen on surveillance video putting single IV bags into the warmer outside the operating room. Fox 4 says that when Ortiz would deposit an IV bag in the warmer, a short time later, a patient would suffer a serious complication. Later a physician from the Surgicare took a tampered IV bag home when she was ill to rehydrate. Fox 4 says the physician inserted the IV into her vein at home and had a serious cardiac event and died.

Fox 4 reports that the IV bags that were tampered with had visible tiny holes in the plastic wrap around the bags. The medical board was contacted by federal law enforcement, and less than 24 hours later, the board suspended Ortiz's license. In 2018, Dr. Ortiz faced punishment after a series of domestic violence allegations and animal cruelty.