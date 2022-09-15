Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears Up

Amtrak announced they are shutting down some rail service ahead of a rail labor strike. Aris/Unsplash

Amtrak announced that they are suspending long-distance trips across the United States, including the route from Chicago to San Antonio, through Dallas. Amtrak made this decision in response to a nationwide rail worker strike set to begin as early as Friday.

Dallas News reports that Amtrak operates on rails owned by railroad operators that are facing off with labor unions over schedules, sick time, and attendance policies. This could lead to service being disrupted even though Amtrak and its employees are not involved. Amtrak said that it is cutting long-haul service on its cross-country routes that may not arrive before a strike could begin on Friday. Amtrak released a statement saying:

"Amtrak is closely monitoring the ongoing freight rail -- rail labor contract negotiations. The negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce. While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week,"

The labor dispute could lead to the first national railroad strike in 30 years. Nearly 60,000 union members who work for the railroad are close to going on strike, which includes engineers and conductors. Amtrak told Dallas News that a strike would significantly impact 21,000 route miles that operate outside of the northeast. Amtrak owns the tracks in the northeast, which means the impact of the strike would be minimal. Dallas News says that it's Acela service would not be impacted. Amtrak owns and maintains nearly 700 miles of track, mostly in the Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington.