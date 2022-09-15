Fort Worth Pledges $15 Million to Build Juneteenth Museum

Forth Worth City Council pledging $15 million to build National Juneteenth Museum. RK/Unsplash

The Fort Worth City Council just approved a resolution that provides its support for a National Juneteenth Museum, which includes millions of dollars from the city to build it. Fox 4 says the resolution calls for the city to invest one-third of the cost to get the museum up and running. This could bring the city's investment to nearly $15 million.

Fox 4 says the goal is to have the museum open within two years. The museum is planned for the Southside in Fort Worth. The city council voted to spend up to $15 million on the museum. Councilman Chris Nettles told Fox 4 that this museum is going to be a state-of-the-art museum. The museum was announced last fall and is said to be a 50,000-square-foot museum.

Fox 4 says the museum will feature architecture honoring the historic neighborhood. They will also have an interactive timeline, which allows visitors to explore each state's connection to Juneteenth. The city's financial commitment is contingent on the museum raising the other $55 million of the massive $70 million price tag. Fox 4 says that the commitment could get the ball rolling for the museum to reach its goal.

Fox 4 says that Mayor Mattie Parker said this project wouldn't be a reality without the efforts of the godmother of Juneteenth, Opal Lee. Opal Lee spent time in Fort Worth and Washington D.C., pushing for Juneteenth to become a national holiday. In 2021, President Joe Biden made that dream become a reality. Right now they don't have a timeline for construction yet.