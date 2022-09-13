Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus Driver

Prosper ISD have brought in a second private firm to investigate handling of sexual abuse allegations. MChe Lee/Unsplash

Collin County's Prosper ISD school board is hiring an independent firm set to investigate sexual abuse accusations made against a former bus driver. School board trustees met during a closed session and voted 5-2 to hire the firm Thompson & Horton.

Fox 4 has reported that Prosper ISD previously brought in a firm to investigate and handle one of the lawsuits. Now, these two firms will handle separate investigations. Some of the parents applauded the decision to bring in these firms.

The Prosper Independent School District is facing a lawsuit that alleges it failed to protect two sisters from a sexually abusive bus driver. The bus driver was identified as Frank Paniagua and is accused of assaulting 5 and 7-year-old girls repeatedly during the school year. He was eventually arrested but killed himself while in custody.

Parents packed the board meeting and demanded transparency and action to prevent similar situations to happen in the future. According to Fox 4, they are also calling for the removal of key district administrators including Superintendent Holly Ferguson. Fox 4 says that the school administrators did not notify parents about the allegations last year and rather encouraged the victim's parents to not go public.

Around four dozen parents and community leaders attended the five-hour-long meeting. Some of the parents criticized the board for discussing the matters in a meeting away from the public. According to Fox 4, the parents were also critical of Ferguson, the board, and district administrators for their alleged lack of action.