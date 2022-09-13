Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott Not to be Placed on IR

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehn6J_0htuetU600
The Dallas Cowboys have decided not to put Dak Prescott on the IR list.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash

The Dallas Cowboys have decided not to put starting quarterback Dak Prescott on the injured reserve, allowing the injured quarterback to return to the field sooner than expected. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday saying they want Prescott to be in consideration for playing within the next four games. Fox 4 reports that the Dallas Cowboys feel better about Prescott than they did on Sunday night.

Placing Prescott on the IR would have kept him out for at least four weeks. Jones said on The Fan:

"If we thought he wasn't going to be ready to go for four games we would put him on IR.," "We think he can come in and play, so we don't want to not have him out there practicing. We want him getting prepared, and we'll see how he can handle this thing. How he heals."

Jones also shot down rumors that claimed the Cowboys could be working on a potential trade for a new quarterback. Jones said the team is sticking with Cooper Rush and Will Grier. Jones explains that it's unlikely you would have a veteran quarterback that could get onto the team and be ready to play with the guys, even with a potential talent advantage.

Dak Prescott fractured his thumb on Sunday night's opening game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was originally believed that he would miss 6 to 8 weeks. Fox 4 reports that Rush is set to start on Sunday against defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

# Dak Prescott# Dak Prescott injury# Dallas Cowboys

