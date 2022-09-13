Trial Starts in Murder of Former NBA Player Andre Emmett

One man responsible for the murder of a former NBA player in Texas is finally on trial. Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash

The murder trial of a man accused in the death of former NBA player Andre Emmett has begun. Emmett was killed near his home in September 2019. Fox 4 reports that Larry Jenkins is facing capital murder charges in the former NBA player's death. Two other men have been charged with his murder and they will go on trial later this year.

Emmett was shot and murdered after the three suspects robbed him outside his home in East Dallas in 2019. Jury selection has begun and testimony could start soon. Fox 4 says the murder and robbery were captured by his Ring camera system. The three men stole Emmett's gold and diamond watch and two gold necklaces. However, the suspects could not be identified in the video, according to former Ellis County D.A. Patrick Wilson.

"Now you can't identify anyone in that video but I presume the state and the police have very strong evidence linking Mr. Jenkins to the individual which is actually firing the gun, which is visible in the video as well. And so, that is going to be very compelling evidence for any jury,"

If he is convicted Jenkins would be given an automatic life sentence. Emmett reached the big leagues after playing and graduating from Carter High School. He also played at Texas Tech. Fox 4 says that his mother will be at the trial and still deals with the emotions of losing him. Jenkins previously faced murder charges in 2014 but ended up being acquitted.