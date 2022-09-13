Collin County Seeing Decline in Mail-In Ballot Requests

Collin County is seeing a decline in mail in ballot registering. Tiffany Tertipes/Unsplash

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is coming up. While some counties across North Texas have not seen a huge increase in new voters, Collin County has seen a serious decline in mail-in ballot requests.

The highly watched Texas governor's race is expected to drive turnout on election day as campaigns head into the final stretch. Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote. With only a month away, it's unclear whether or not hot-button issues are motivating factors. In Collin County, population growth is creating a growth of new voters. Collin County Election Administrator Bruce Sherbet told Fox 4:

"Our growth is significant in this county," he said. "And so to give you an example, we have 100,000 more registered voters this election than we did four years ago in the last midterm election."

Collin County voters vote early and often. Last election in 2020, the county saw an almost 80% turnout. But now Sherbet is seeing a shifting trend when it comes to mail-in voting, with only a month before the deadline to request a mail-in ballot.Sherbet told Fox 4 that requests for mail ballots is down heading into the midterm elections. Four years ago the county mailed out 22,000 ballots and this year they are ready to send out only 12,000 ballots.

New ID requirements caused some confusion and led to thousands of ballots to be flagged for being improperly filled out. However, Sherbet says there is not one single reason for the decline. Sherbet says people just want to vote in person, perhaps just being not comfortable with the mail in ballot process.