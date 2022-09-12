Dallas County Jail Close to Reaching Capacity which will Cost Taxpayers Plenty

The Dallas County jail is getting close to being overcrowded. Emiliano Bar/Unsplash

The Dallas County jail is quickly running out of room and the Commissioners Court is asking what happens when the jail exceeds capacity. JJ Koch appeared on Inside Texas Politics and said that they are already spending a good amount of money. If the jail goes over 900 or more inmates, the county could end up spending millions of dollars relocating them.

WFAA reports that the Dallas County jail has a capacity of 7,200 beds. Right now they are at 88% capacity. A regular jail population is around 5,000 inmates. Koch pointed to the Harris County jail, which is facing similar problems. That county ended up sending some inmates to Louisiana, but that could cost the county tens of millions of dollars.

According to WFAA, Harris County officials were given 30 days to fix the issues associated with the overcrowding. They reported that some defendants are being held in booking longer than the law allows. Commissioner Koch told WFAA that there are many to blame for the overcrowding issue. He says that criminal district judges are not disposing of enough cases.

WFAA says that judges argue that pandemic-related closures and COVID concerns inside courthouses were a factor contributing to the backlog. However, Koch pointed out that counties all over the state have dealt with the same problems. Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Austin in January, and Koch says the best thing they can do to help county jails is to use the budget surplus towards that. Koch says he needs support from the state to pay for mental health services.