Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording Studio

DEA agents raided a popular recording studio in Dallas. Jonathan Velasquez/Unsplash

The Drug Enforcement Agency and the Dallas Police Department raided KFI Studios, a popular, recording studio on Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas. WFAA says that the studio has drawn rappers from all over the country. The news shocked many in the industry.

Producer Dino West told WFAA that he witnessed as law enforcement hauled away multiple cars and arrested several people. The investigation was months in the making and nine additional places were raided across Dallas. According to WFAA, law enforcement confiscated guns and drugs at multiple locations across Dallas. Garcia told WFAA:

”We do have a drug sales problem in our city. Unfortunately, those individuals are often involved with firearms when they are engaging in drug sales,” said Garcia.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia acknowledged the operation but didn't say anything else. Garcia told WFAA that when you take drugs off the streets it helps bring down violent crime in Dallas. Garcia said that a focus on drugs, guns, and gangs has helped curb the violent crime rate. According to WFAA.from June to August, violent crime dropped by almost 7%. Garcia said that this has been one of the safest summers in years.

KFI Studios told WFAA that the people involved were tenants of the studio and did not involve the actual owners. WFAA reports that those were have been arrested will make their first court appearance on Friday morning. When that happens the indictments will be released and reveal massive narcotics operations led by the DEA and the Dallas Police Department.