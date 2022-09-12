Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies Unexpectedly

The Northwest ISD Superintendent passed away leaving a community in shock. Erika Fletcher/Unsplash

Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks passed away on Friday following a medical emergency. WFAA reports that not much is known about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death. The district released a statement saying how much of an impact Dr. Hicks made on the staff and students of Northwest ISD.

According to WFAA, Hicks has only been the superintendent for a few months before his death. He has held a position at nearly every level of the profession, from being a classroom teacher to campus leadership and eventually district administration. Hicks' career spanned over 30 years. The school board approved his hire back in March of this year.

Before joining Northwest ISD, Hicks was the superintendent at the Sherman Independent School District for six years. Before his time at Sherman ISD he was the area superintendent of Denton ISD, supervising middle and high school students. Hicks started his educational career in Carrolton-Farmers Branch ISD as a middle school history teacher. He also served as a principal for schools in Carrolton-Farmers Branch ISD and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. The GCISD also offered their thoughts and condolences. Keller ISD offered their sympathies to the Hicks family saying:

"The Keller ISD community extends our deepest condolences to the Hicks family, and our thoughts and hearts are with our neighbors in the @NorthwestISD community in the wake of this sad news."

According to WFAA, Hicks reformed Sherman ISD, bringing it multiple accolades, including a Pre-K Center of Excellence distinction. Hicks received his doctorate from the University of North Texas.