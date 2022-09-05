Former Ranger John Wetteland Trial Declared Mistrial

John Wetteland trial ends in mistrial. Colin Lloyd/Unsplash

Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland's trial has ended in a mistrial. Fox 4 reports that Wetteland was being accused of abusing a relative when the relative was a child. They said the relative alleged Wetteland forced him to perform a sex act on him multiple times from 2004 to 2006, starting when the victim was 4 years old.

Dallas News reports that the jury deliberated for nearly eight hours. The jurors sent multiple notes about constantly stalled deliberations prompting the defendant's lawyers to call for a mistrial. State District Judge Lee Ann Breading eventually granted the mistrial sometime after 5 p.m. However, it's still unclear whether county prosecutors are planning to try Wetteland again. Dallas News reports that the defendant left the courtroom without making a statement or comment.

The accuser was not in the courtroom and has been living out of state. According to Dallas News, one note stated the jurors were divided 10 to 2. The note did not say whether the majority were in favor of a conviction or acquittal. Wetteland's attorney said most jurors wanted to find him not guilty. Fox 4 reports that the judge ordered the jury to keep deliberating and then the final note was given to the judge around 4:40 p.m., which said they were deadlocked and unwilling to budge.

Under oath, Wetteland described himself as a Christian with all-American home life and claimed to have quit baseball and coaching to spend more time with his family. Though Wetteland entered the Rangers Hall of Fame, the Rangers no longer have official ties with him.