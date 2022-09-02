North Texas Airlines Looking to Avoid Issues during Labor Day Weekend

Texas airlines concerned about busy Labor Day travel. Matthew Smith/Unsplash

Airlines are expecting another surge of travel this weekend and travelers are hoping they don't get stranded. Fox 4 says that the U.S. Department of Transportation has told the airlines to do better, but the Fort-Worth-based American Airlines has said that the staffing shortage is still a major issue.

The DOT launched an online dashboard ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend travel. This new dashboard allows travelers to compare the services each airline provides when the cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline's control.

Fox 4 says the FAA is warning passengers that flight disruptions will most likely continue through the end of the year due to the labor shortages and increased travel demand. On Thursday, hundreds of American Airlines pilots picketed outside the airline's corporate headquarters. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is working to crack down on the issue will all major airlines.

He has called for airlines to provide meal and room accommodations be provided for passengers who experience delays or cancellations. Multiple U.S. airlines have agreed and updated their policies to include meal compensation for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers. However, Fox 4 says weather-related issues do not qualify.

With the number of travelers increasing and nearing the levels of 2019 every day, many airports have capped the number of passengers departing daily, to help minimize problems. While the major airlines are offering compensation, some of the budget carriers are not offering similar compensation. TSA is saying that as the number of travelers are increasing, it will end up leaving any stranded passengers with very few options this holiday weekend.