Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance Scam

A Houston woman was arrested for her involvement in an online romance scam. Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Rhode Island prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with a Houston woman who played a part in a romance scam that cheated victims out of nearly $2.6 million. CBS 11 reports the woman ended up pleading guilty on Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The woman identified as Dominique Golden was reported to have collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers. All the money came from victims across the country. Golden would then deposit the money into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled.

According to CBS 11, Golden's accomplices contacted victims through internet and app communication platforms. They would form relationships and convince the victims that they needed money. Prosecutors said they were aware other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of continuing the scam. As part of the plea agreement, Golden is forfeiting assets that came as a result of her criminal conduct, including multiple luxury cars, three handguns, several Rolex watches and a 24-inch gold chain. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.

The FBI Houston office has warned people to be wary of several versions of the "romance scam." According to Click 2 Houston, the FBI said the scammers are master manipulators who use tactics to convince the victim that they should help them out of love. FBI Houston spokesperson Christina Garza told Click 2 Houston that Americans reported almost $1,000,000,000 in losses in 2021.