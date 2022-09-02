Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb Threat

Police quickly evacuated Trinity High School after a fellow student made a bomb threat. Justin W/Unsplash

With school back in session, law enforcement has been responding to multiple threats targeting schools across Texas. On Thursday a student threatened to blow up the school, leading to an evacuation.

Fox 4 says a fellow student overheard the threat being discussed between two students and quickly told the school resource officer. The students and staff were quickly evacuated and gathered on the football field. Euless Police Department arrested three students involved and questioned them as police searched the school for a potential bomb. Both the police department and bomb squad swept the campus.

Fox 4 reports that one of the students detained told the police he was upset at a teacher. An investigation is ongoing and charges could potentially be filed. Euless PD Sgt. Scott Peterson told Fox what the student heard and how they responded:

"Overheard a conversation this student had made. I don’t want to quote exactly what he said, but something in the nature of that he wanted to blow the school up. A student took that information to a teacher," "The threat was there was a bomb somewhere in the school in a backpack. That’s what was told to us during that time. We were able to locate the subject that was involved in that threat. He was interviewed by investigators and they determine the information of the threat was just because he was upset at a teacher.

Fox 4 reports that one person was taken away in an ambulance after needing assistance during the evacuation. Some parents had gathered around the area hoping to pick up their kids after finding out about the threat. One parent, Catherine Zavala told Fox 4 that they were freaking out because they didn't know what kind of threat it was. She says that parents were texting with students on the field.

Students were eventually allowed back into the school and they managed to complete the school day. Fox 4 says HEB ISD dismissed the students at the regular time. Extra counselors were on campus for those that needed them.