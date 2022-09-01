Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers

Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay. LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash

The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.

According to CBS 11, the Texas legislature has made it near impossible. Every retiree a district employs, they are required to pay a surcharge to the Texas Retirement System. This comes to 16% of an employee's salary, plus $535 if they're on the health plan. CBS 11 says that a teacher making $65,000 a year could cost a district nearly $81,000 a year. Some districts say they can't afford this. Tim Lee is the executive director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association and he told CBS 11 that:

"The surcharge is a combination of costs that are designed to keep the retirement system whole," "In 2005, the legislature looked at what appeared to be a trend of younger folks retiring and immediately returning to work."

Lee told CBS 11 that it started about two decades ago when the average retirement age for teachers fell from 62 to 58. This was a tactic used in the past by police, politicians, and even former Governor Rick Perry, which allows a government employee to simultaneously draw both a salary and a pension. This led to lawmakers to create the surcharge and a set of rules to nudge districts to hire teachers that will still be paying into the retirement plan. A retired teacher told CBS 11 that they were willing to pay the surcharge themselves because they knew the district needed them.

CBS 11 says that multiple districts including Keller, Coppell, Alvarado, Joshua, White Settlement, and Ferris ISD have said they are currently not hiring retirees. Although they did say they would like to if they could. Other districts including Mesquite ISD have begun hiring retirees because the shortage is so bad that it led them to do so.