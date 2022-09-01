American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling Matters

American Airlines pilots are fighting to end the schedule bottlenecking. Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash

American Airlines pilots have begun picketing at their Fort Worth headquarters and is expected to continue to do so through Labor Day weekend. WFAA reports that the pilots are seeking industry changes, as contracts continue with American. The Allied Pilots Association represents the pilots and has said they want an end to the scheduling bottlenecks that cause serious problems for passengers and pilots.

APA President Ed Sicher told WFAA that airline management's history serves up crisis after crisis, leading to fatigue calls to skyrocket. American officials say the pilots' picketing is not having any impact on operations. The airline responded to the picketing saying:

"We’ve put forward an industry-leading proposal that would provide immediate and significant improvements in pay, benefits and quality of life provisions for our pilots,""We continue to meet regularly with the APA and are committed to reaching an agreement.”

The picketing on Thursday was another back-and-forth between airline and its pilots. The airlines have faced major criticism from employees over scheduling issues. The APA is trying to draw in the public and has put up billboards near Dallas-Fort Worth Airport that read "Fed up with American Airlines? So are we."

WFAA says that earlier this summer, American said they planned to offer its pilots raises of nearly 17% by the end of 2024, as the airline industry continues to struggle with the labor shortage. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom told WFAA that the proposal they offer would increase pilot wages at American to levels detailed in an agreement between United Airlines and its pilots.