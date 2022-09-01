WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Set to be Premium Live Event

WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc event set to be premium live event on Peacock. Martin Knize/Unsplash

A fan-favorite WWE NXT event is getting an upgrade under the Triple H regime, just in time for the Halloween season. According to PWInsider, WWE is going to move this year's NXT Halloween Havoc to Peacock as a premium live event as opposed to being a special episode of NXT on cable television. This would be the first time Halloween Havoc would be featured as a premium live event since NXT started the event in 2020.

Nobody from WWE has said whether this will be the new standard for the event moving forward. PWInsider says that Halloween Havocs feature several fun Halloween-themed stipulations and features a very special host of ceremonies. Previously it's been Shotzi Blackheart and Dexter Lumis. However, with a new roster right now, someone like Cora Jade could take on the role for the special event.

The fan-favorite event has had some very memorable moments in past editions, including a zombie match pitting Lumis against Cameron Grimes. There have been plenty of fun match-types, so this new version of Halloween Havoc should not be any different, with possibly even more with it receiving the full Premium Live Event treatment. Wrestling Observer reports this will be the next NXT event following Worlds Collide, which will bring NXT and NXT UK together and unify the titles from both brands. The event will air on Saturday, October 22, and is expected to air on Peacock. Last year the event was on USA and featured then-NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defended the title against Bron Breakker.