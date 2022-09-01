Annual Alligator Gar Harvest Drawing Applications Opens Sept. 1

Registration open Sept. 1 for Trinity River Alligator Gar drawing. Thomas Park/Unsplash

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has announced that the annual Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization drawing applications will be open on September 1st. According Q107, from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, those holding a valid fishing license can access the My Texas Hunt Harvest app or their website to enter the drawing for the opportunity to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches from the Trinity River.

Anglers can apply individually or as part of a group. Winners will be notified by Oct. 15. Q107 says that authorizations will be valid from the date issued through August 2023. Anglers are allowed to use any legal methods to take an alligator gar over 48 inches day or night in a section of the Trinity River. The section anglers can use is from the I-30 bridge in Dallas downstream to the I-10 bridge in Chambers County, including Lake Livingston and the East Fort of the Trinity River and upstream to the Lake Ray Gubbard dam. Inland Fisheries Director at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Craig Bonds told Q107:

“This segment of the Trinity River has become one of the most popular destinations in the world to catch a large alligator gar, but concerns have been raised about the potential for overharvesting and its risks to fishing quality,” “With this drawing system, we are able to give 150 anglers the opportunity to harvest the fish of a lifetime while also meeting our management goal to conserve this unique resource for current and future generations of anglers."

According to Q107, all alligator gar harvested must be reported on the Hunt Harvest app or online within 24 hours of harvest. Bonds said in order to manage the alligator gar populations, it's important to know how many are being harvested in the state. Alligator-gar has a one fish per day bag limit statement, except for the Falcon International Reservoir, where there is a daily bag limit of five fish.