Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist Coin

Police Chief Eddie Garcia placed officer on leave after creating and selling racist challenge coin. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has apologized after it was reported that an officer had attempted to sell a racist commemorative challenge coin, one which he created. The Dallas Observer says that Garcia spoke with the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas and said that the officer responsible has been placed on administrative leave awaiting an investigation.

Garcia said we're not going to tolerate it and that a message will be sent to show that they will not tolerate these kinds of actions. Garcia did admit that the officer responsible was white. According to The Dallas Morning News reports that the coin showed an image of the Pillsbury Dough Boy with gold teeth and a gun in one hand and a wad of cash in another while standing in front of what appears to be a drug house.

Chief Eddie Garcia said he apologized to those in the community who felt disrespected by what was on the coin. Terrance Hopkins is president of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas. He told the Dallas Observer that he didn't believe the incident was symbolic of a larger problem within the South Central Patrol Division. Hopkins said the officer responsible shouldn't have a badge and gun.

An image of the coin had previously appeared on the Dallas Police Association's Facebook page, it was eventually deleted. DPA President Mike Mata talked to the Dallas Observer and said he found it offensive and in poor taste. The officer is under investigation and is on leave.