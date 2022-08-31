Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent Finalist

The sole finalist for Fort Worth ISD has drawn criticism from parents. Erika Fletcher/Unsplash

The Fort-Worth ISD trustees have unanimously named Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent. The decision comes eight months after Fort-Worth ISD Superintendent Ken Scribner announced his retirement. NBC 5 reports that Scribner will leave earlier than expected.

Ramsey is currently superintendent of Midland ISD for a little over a year and previously spent five years as superintendent at the Pleasant Valley School District in California. Ramsey's name was announced to the community and before she was officially confirmed, 20 parents showed up ahead of the district's meeting on Tuesday.

NBC 5 says some parents were concerned with a dissertation Ramsey wrote in 2013 while enrolled at Liberty University. It discusses critical race theory. Ramsey told NBC 5 that critical race theory was part of her report and saying it's not in schools and is illegal in the state of Texas. The district praised her work in Midland ISD which is similar to Fort Worth ISD. Board President Tobi Jackson released a press statement saying:

"We are excited to name Dr. Angelica Ramsey as the lone finalist for superintendent of Fort Worth ISD," "She will bring her many amazing leadership qualities to our district and to the benefit of our greater community."

Ramsey is an Army veteran and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of the Pacific, as well as a master's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. She earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University. NBC 5 reports that she previously worked as a high school principal, assistant principal, classroom teacher and an athletic coach.