Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Lands at No. 16 in NFL Top 100

Micah Parsons rookie season success landed himself on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021. Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash

The NFL players have finally revealed their Top 100 players for 2022. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons makes his rookie debut on the list as the N0.16 player. The NFL defensive rookie of the year winner took the NFL by storm and helped turn Dallas into one of the top defenses by the end of the season. This year he is set on doing that again.

WFAA says Micah Parsons proved to the NFL he was more than just a linebacker, getting drafted 12th overall out of Penn State in the 2021 draft. He was able to show off his defensive prowess while playing as defensive end and rushing quarterbacks including Tom Brady.

Parsons ended the 2021 season with 13 sacks, 84 total tackles and three forced fumbles. He also recorded 20 tackles for loss, which was second in the league last season. WFAA reports with the 2022 regular season coming up, the Dallas Cowboys ended up keeping Parsons out of the preseason games in order to keep him healthy and fresh. This year Micah Parsons says he wants to break the NFL sack season record.

23-year-old Micah Parsons will be in the national spotlight during the regular season on FS1. Last week it was announced that Parsons would join FS1's Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. WFAA says he will join the show every Tuesday. The Top 100 for 2022 included six additional Cowboys players: CeeDee Lamb at No. 95, Tyron Smith at No. 92, Zack Martin at No. 68, Dak Prescott at No. 44 and Trevon Diggs at No. 23. The Cowboys start the season on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.