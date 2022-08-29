Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers Increase

The Office of Homeless Solutions is the city department tasked with overseeing the removal of these encampments and relocating their inhabit EV/Unsplash

Dallas has been spending years trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant encampments. The Dallas Express says that they can still be found around the city. Unfortunately for the city, the number of homeless individuals is increasing. Overseeing the removal of these encampments is the Office of Homeless Solutions.

The Dallas Express says the office was established by the city in 2017 to combat the complexity of homelessness with positive solutions. While the office does not provide shelter for the individuals they isntead direct taxpayer money to shelters through the community that offers services to the homeless and vagrants.

According to the Dallas Express, the number of "chronically homeless" increased from 327 in 2021 to 1,029 in 2022. However, this is in line with a national trend that has surged by 40% in the U.S. since 2016. Over the last year, there has been a rise in family homelessness and vagrancy. The number of families experiencing homelessness rose from 559 to 822. The Dallas Express says OHS stays in contact with those still on the street and in encampments. The decision to remove a homeless encampment is based on service requests the city receives.

When the encampment is closed the OHS works with community organizations and partners to offer emergency shelter in an attempt to relocate the encampment residents. According to The Dallas Express, Dallas owns multiple properties that are used to serve those experiencing homelessness. The office told The Dallas Express that they want to have locations in all 14 districts to serve those who are experiencing homelessness.