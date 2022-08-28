Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with Victory

The Cowboys wrapped up their preseason with a win against Seattle. Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash

The Dallas Cowboys put the preseason in the rearview mirror with a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night. Fox 4 says that a pair of unknowns recorded the winning touchdown. Ben DiNucci completed a pass to tight end, Peyton Hendershot, on a 14-yard touchdown with four minutes left.

Seattle announced that they will be starting Geno Smith at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, after losing to the Dallas Cowboys that included three interceptions thrown by Drew Lock. Fox 4 reports that Lock had a rough night but it wasn't the deciding factor. Carroll said on Fox 4, that Geno knows our stuff and he does well and understands it, and commands everything that the team is doing. He'll give us the best chance to win. The Seahawks are entering a new chapter after trading away Russell Wilson to Denver for Drew Lock.

Fox 4 says Drew Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason matchup because of COVID-19. The Seahawks never trailed until the Cowboys scored on Peyton Hendershot touchdown. Geno Smith's only series brought the Seahawks to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and sack forced them to settle for a field goal. Dallas' Israel Mukuamu intercepted Drew Lock's second pass before throwing a TD to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series.

Lock's third interception set up another Dallas touchdown from undrafted rookie Markquese Bell snagged the ball and took it to the Seattle 13. Brandon Smith caught the ball in the endzone, tying the game 20-20. Fox 4 reports that there has not been any change in the battle to be Prescott's backup. Cooper Rush played one series that ended in a punt. Grier played the next 2 1/2 quarters, throwing for 88 yards two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Fox 4 reports that the Dallas Cowboys will open the season with a prime-time matchup at home against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.