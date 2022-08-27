Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies

Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes. Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash

Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.

The students walked out of class during the third period as a stand against ideas they claim are transphobic. One of the organizers, Marceline Temple, told Dallas News that we are showing the school board that they can not get away with treating our education and lives as a playground for their politics. The school board was divided over the policies after spending hours hearing public testimony on Monday.

Dallas News reports that one of the changes the students were protesting was that teachers are not required to address students by pronouns inconsistent with their biological sex. According to Dallas News, teachers are not required to use the pronouns requested by the family, allowing them to possibly misgender any transgender students.

Dallas News says Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District also protested but that year it was over how the district was treating the Colleyville Heritage's principal, who is black. Prior to that, a trustee candidate accused James Whitfield of wanting to introduce critical race theory. Students spent an hour protesting in the 90-degree heat on Friday, but most of the protesters went back inside the building.