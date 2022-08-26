Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of Daughter

A lawsuit has been filed against Prosper ISD, alleging daughters were abused by bus driver over 100 times. Maxmilian Simson/Unsplash

Prosper Independent School District is facing a lawsuit against a family. Dallas News says the family alleges a former bus driver abused their two daughters on over 100 different occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years.

The family filed the suit on Thursday in Collin County, claiming the district and its employees didn't do enough to protect the sisters. The family is seeking more than $5 million in damages. The bus driver accused has since passed away. Dallas News says the victims were identified in court filings as Janie Doe 1 and Janie Doe 2 and were enrolled in a Prosper ISD school during the 2021 school year.

The lawsuit did not name the school the victims attended. The bus driver was identified as Frank Paniagua and the two girls rode the bus three to four times a week. The abuse started back in September 2021 and is alleged to have occurred every morning the two girls were on the bus.

According to Dallas News, Prosper ISD says it took swift and thorough action after being made aware of the allegations but it could not speak on it further because of the pending litigation. Dallas News says that the lawsuit notes that several district employees noticed the 7-year-old girl was often kept on the bus alone but didn't report the behavior.

All the incidents occurred on the bus while it was on district property and it was all captured on bus surveillance footage. Dallas News says that the abuse was brought to the attention of the parents in May.