Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in November

Massive Q BBQ Food Festival coming to AT&T Stadium. Emerson Vieira/Unsplash

Texas is a hotspot for great barbecue. Because of that AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host a food festival with southern barbecue as the star. According to NBC 5, Q BBQ Fest takes place Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys home field. The Q BBQ food festival will have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs. Some of the biggest names in the cooking industry will be there.

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told NBC 5, that they can't wait to host the finest cooks from across the country in our backyard. The Jones are thrilled to bring the event to Arlington and can't think of a better place to give fans an immersive experience that they haven't experienced here yet. The festival will include BBQ tutorials, demonstrations, and activities and will host pitmasters from across the country.

Q BBQ Fest producer Brian Wahby said he loves smoking meat and putting smiles on faces. Q BBQ Fest was launched in 2015 and Wahby knew he had to bring the event to Texas. Wahby and his company finally found the perfect moment to bring to Arlington. Wahby told NBC 5 that they can't wait for Dallas to taste the BBQ they bring to AT&T Stadium in November. General admission tickets are being sold at $15 for guests 12 and up. You can also purchase "pit passes" for $129. Ticket sales begin on Friday, Aug. 26. The family-friendly BBQ fest has also hosted events in Denver, Jacksonville, Kansas City, and St. Louis.