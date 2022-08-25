North Texas Split on President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness

Student loan borrowers are receiving some relief from President Biden's new plan. Charles Deloye/Unsplash

President Joe Biden has created some breathing room for those struggling with student loan debt. CBS DFW report that as word spread across Texas college campuses, reaction was positive, but still mixed.

One SMU freshman Grace Moundas told CBS DFW that she entered college thinking she's going to be in debt for the rest of her life. However, she feels the debt is worth it because of the promise of high paying jobs that accompany degrees. Other students agree with her thoughts as well. According to CBS DFW, a North Texas teacher, Zsetaun Washington says they want everyone to be educated in whatever skill you have. In her family, education has been key, even if they end up stuck in student debt for a long time.

Washington told CBS DFW that they've accumulated $80,000 in student loan debt. With this debt, she said she is willing to make some tough choices. They are willing to give up a mortgage and not owning a home in exchange for the college debt. The Biden administration is working to provide student loan debt relief. This is for those who meet certain income guidelines. The new plan forgives up to $10,000 in federal student loan for those who make less than $125,000 per year. The Biden plan also eliminates an extra $10,000 of deb for Pell Grant recipients.

One student that is against this new program is Zach Wagner. He told CBS DFW that the stimulus bill, 2020, all that money adds up and now we are where we are. However, Wagner says that his parents managed to save for his education and won't have to rely on loans.