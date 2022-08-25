Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School Board

Uvalde CISD chief Pete Arredondo fired in unanimous vote. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

Fallout from the Uvalde school shooting continues as Pete Arredondo becomes the first officer to lose his job over the slow response by hundreds of heavily armed law enforcement personnel during the May shooting that left 21 people dead.

According to Fox 4, the decision was unanimous by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. The decision comes three months to the day of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. It's also two weeks before the school year begins in the city.

According to Fox 4, Arredondo skipped Wednesday's meeting. Arredondo's lawyer George Hyde, defended the chief's response in a strong worded letter just before the school board met. Hyde attempted to paint Arredondo as a courageous officer and one who should be celebrated for the lives saved, instead of vilified. Fox 4 says that Hyde accused the district of denying Arredondo the right to carry a weapon.

Arredondo had been on unpaid leave since June 22. Last month, Arredondo resigned from his position on the city council. There have been multiple meetings scheduled to discuss terminating Arredondo. It was first scheduled in July, but the police chief's attorney requested a delay. Then it was scheduled for August 4, but delayed due to a scheduling conflict.

According to Fox 4, last month Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell recommended the firing of Arredondo amid criticism of his response to the school shooting. The Texas House committee released a report following the shooting that claimed the decision made by Arredondo was a terrible tragic mistake.