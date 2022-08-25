Fort Worth ISD Announces Karen Molinar as Interim Superintendent

The Fort Worth ISD is still looking for a new superintendent. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

The Fort Worth Independent School District has named its interim superintendent as Kent Scribner's retirment is next week. WFAA reports that trustees named Karen Molinar has been named to serve as the district's top leader as they continue to search for Scribner's successor. Scribner announced in January that he is retiring Aug. 31.

According to WFAA, Molinar is Fort Worth ISD's deputy superintendent. She has been supervising the Superintendent's Leadership Team and the Department of Policy and Planning. WFAA says Molinar has an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Development and a Bachelor of Education degree from Salisbury State University. The Fort Worth ISD released a statement saying she's working on a doctorate for education.

According to WFAA, Molinar started her career as an elementary teacher at Washington Heights. She then became an assistant principal for three schools. She also was principal of Oakhurst Elementary in Fort Worth. Molinar said that she is honored to have this position and will help lead this district as the search for a new superintendent continues.

Molinar has supported dozens of campuses in her career to increase student achievement and leadership capacity. The Board of Trustees told WFAA said they appreciate knowing that they have Molinar's confident leadership during this transition to a new superintendent. She is well liked and respected by colleagues.

As Molinar serves as interim superintendent, the school board is continuing their search for a permanent superintendent. WFAA says that once a finalist is named, the district has a 21-day waiting period before they make the hire official.