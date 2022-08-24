Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren Park

After roaming the streets of Dallas, Fletcher's Corny Dogs has found a permanent location. Taylor/Unsplash

After spending decades as a get it while you can operation, Fletcher's has finally found its permanent spot and it's at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. Dallas News says that a Fletcher's food truck can be found on the East Lawn of Klyde Warren Park, seven days a week. This all starts in October. On August 26, they will be celebrating by selling their tasty corndogs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Klyde Warren Park President Kit Sawers says that you go to a NYC park and you can have a hot dog and Fletcher's Corny Dogs are the equivalent of the New York hot dog. Fletcher's has become an iconic brand in Texas. Before settling on a permanent location, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs were only available during the State Fair of Texas, or at food truck pop-ups and through a company called Goldbelly. Back in 2020 and 2021, they had a partnership with Golden Chick drive throughs but that has since ended.

The allure of Fletcher's was the get it before its gone, but CEO Aaron Fletcher told Dallas News that they had been looking for a permanent spot for a very long time. Fletchers originally started in 1942 and first sold their corny dogs for 15 cents each. Over the years Fletcher's gained popularity and became a staple at the Texas State Fair.

Dallas News reports that at Klyde Warren Park, six varieties of corny dogs will be for sale. They will cost $5 to $8 each. Fletcher's truck will also sell curly fries and lemonade. According to Dallas News, Fletcher's started the food-truck model in 2020, when they drove around North Texas, selling their corny dogs. It started as a way to life people's spirits during the pandemic and to make money since the Texas State Fair was canceled.

Dallas News says the Fletcher's truck will be on the East Lawn between Pearl and Olive streets. Fletcher's told Dallas News that they expect to be busier than it has been in the past 10 years.