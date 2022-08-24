Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol Riots

Local Texan has been found guilty for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot Louis Velazquez/Unsplash

Justice continues to be served to those responsible for the U.S. Capitol attack. On Tuesday, a Carrolton man was convicted on federal charges for his role in the attack. According to Dallas News, David Lee Judd was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers.

Dallas News says that Judd's attorney Elizabeth Mullin said Judd and three other defendants entered a stipulated trial agreement in which they all agreed to certain facts, but also maintained their right to appeal. Court documents revealed that Judd saved nearly 300 images to his phone, as well as several memes about the validity of the election and a few screenshots of tweets written by Trump about 'massive' voter fraud.

Judd even went on social media looking for a ride to the rally. In the advertisement, Judd called himself a "Texas Patriot and American First Supporter." Around 2:43 p.m., on Jan. 6, David Judd was among a group who engaged officers in a tunnel that leads into the Capitol. According to Dallas News, Judd passed police riot shields to fellow rioters outside the tunnel. Police eventually cleared the tunnel at 3:20 p.m. and managed to set up a new police line at the tunnel, but Judd joined a group fighting the police line around 4:17 p.m. before finally leaving the Capitol.

According to Dallas News, Judd searched for how completely delete Facebook on his phone. He ended up deleting his account. Judd was eventually arrested in March 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.