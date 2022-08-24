Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted List

The Texas DPS has placed two new fugitives onto their Top 10 Most Wanted list. Matt Popovich/Unsplash

Texas Department of Public Safety has just recently added two male fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Each earned a spot on two different lists. Erick Martinez has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, while William Eugene Bird was placed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $7,500 for information leading to Martinez's arrest and up to $3,000 for information leading to Bird's arrest.

According to DPS, Erick Martinez has been wanted since September 2021. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office had multiple warrants out for his arrest for multiple counts of sexual assaults and two counts of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Martinez had been convicted of 17 counts of sexual assault in 2011. Then in June 2020, Dallas Police Department arrested Martinez on four counts of sexual assault and a single count of failing to comply with sex offenders' registration requirements. He managed to bond out of jail. The DPS reports that Martinez has ties to Dallas and El Paso. DPS says he is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

DPS says that William Bird has been wanted since October 2021 for a probation violation. Back in 2012, Bird was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure, involving a 10-year-old girl. In 2014, he also was convicted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Then in 2021, he was convicted for injury of a child and then later charged for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a previous conviction. According to Texas DPS, Bird weighs 165 pounds and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. Bird has ties to Austin, Bastrop, and Kempner.