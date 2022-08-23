Election staff calls it quits in Gillespie County

Gillespie County saw a mass exodus of election workers months ahead of the November elections. Elliott Stallion/Unsplash

Texas is just a few months away from midterm elections in November, however, Gillespie County may have some trouble running its elections. According to Dallas News, the election staff just all of a sudden quit. One election worker, Terry Hamilton told Dallas News he left his job because he was tired of the harassment he endured following the 2020 election.

Of course, it was not just Hamilton that got up and left. Just three months away from the midterm, e elections, local elections departments just emptied out in a mass exodus. Last week, nobody was left in the locked election office in a metal building off the main road in Fredericksburg. Dallas News says officials are now left scrambling to find and train replacements and educate them on dozens of new Texas voting laws that have become some of the strictest in the United States.

The mass resignations have made the county an example of the fallout resulting from threats against election officials. Dallas News says that officials are worried that a new wave of threats and harassment could return in November, by new claims of fraud. Hamilton told Dallas News that he often clashed with poll watchers and didn't want to do that again. Former county elections administration Anissa Herrera told Dallas News, that she had been threatened, stalked, and even was called out on social media.

The massive resignations surprised the Gillespie County GOP, who say recent elections had run smoothly. In Texas, at least 37 election administrators since 2020 have left their positions.