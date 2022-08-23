State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County

Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles. Ian Taylor/Unsplash

After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.

According to NBC 5, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins made the announcement on social media, calling on residents to use an online form to report the damage. The form is available on the Texas Division of Emergency Management website. On Twitter, Clay Jenkins said that reporting damage to the Emergency Management is voluntary and does not replace reporting damage to insurance agencies and also does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

From Sunday to Monday, North Texas was hammered by thunderstorms, leading to a record set over a 100 years ago. According to NBC 5, estimates indicate almost 15 inches of rain have fallen in East Dallas from Sunday to Monday. The rainfall is the second-highest for a 24-hour period, for any day in North Texas. The rainfall also made August is the second wettest on record.

NBC 5, reports that emergency crews have spent the overnight hours with high water rescues. Reports have come in that one person was confirmed to have died as a result of the flooding. According to NBC 5, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 225 incidents across the city since Sunday evening. Emergency crews rescued people from flooded homes in Balch Springs, where a month ago a fire damaged over two dozen homes. Creeks are beginning to flood over.